Bob Edwards and Paul Davis reign supreme in Mabprachan Golf Society outing

Thursday, October 20

Pattaya Country Club Golf Course

1st Bob Edwards (9) – 42 points

2nd Paul Davis (33) – 34 points

Another visit to Pattaya Country Club to take advantage of their good value vouchers before the rates become prohibitive next month. We were not the only ones as the course was effectively full, but although slow the pace was a least steady.







Two players had outstanding front nine’s, Bob Edwards with 22 points and John Pegrum with 21 points. Unfortunately, the back nine was not so kind to John and he slipped away in the scoring. But after a disappointing wipe out on the 8th hole, Bob fired back with birdies on both the 10th and 11th holes, and just missed a hole in one on the 16th to tally up an amazing five birdies for the round and a score of three over par and 42 points.







With Bob Edwards the clear winner, who would come out top of the rest – It was Paul Davis, off Silver tees, who always scores well on this course, with another steady round to claim second place with 34 points.

For the near pins, Dave Smith hit two close ones on the 5th and 12th and on the last Bob’s perfectly struck shot grazed the flagstick for a near pin and his 5th birdy.





































