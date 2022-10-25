Serial burglars terrorizing East Pattaya neighborhood

East Pattaya residents are demanding police step up efforts to arrest a pair of serial burglars that have hit 10 homes over the past 18 months.

Residents of Soi Marbyalia 2 off Soi Nong Yai showed the media security camera video Oct. 23. In each case the burglars were two large men, one with tattoos.







They often will climb over the back wall of a house, rob it, and then climb over an adjacent wall to burglarize the next home.

The burglaries have left residents feeling insecure and angry. They said Banglamung police have made no progress in catching the burglars.







Resident Marisa Haapalainen, 27, said her entire house was cleaned out of valuables in February 2021 and police, she claimed, have done nothing to find the burglars or recover her property.































