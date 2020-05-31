Billabong second string wins at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Golf Billabong Monthly Scramble

The Billabong monthly scramble was held Friday, May 29, at Phoenix Gold Golf Club in uncertain conditions, as the storm we got at the resort must have hit the golf course earlier than the 5.30 start here. The course was in great condition, though there were no carts off the cart paths until later in the second nine.







Before we hit off, all the caddies were putting on covers for the bags but fortunately they were not needed as the sky was full of high cloud but as it turned out nothing to worry the golfers.

With just six teams the day just flowed along, and everyone stopped for lunch at the drinks stop after nine holes. Very civilized indeed.







The scoring was not too bad either with the team of Gareth Gill, John McHugh, Dave Mathers and Simon Philbrook taking second place with 58.8.

The Billabong second string team of Tim Knight, Roachy, Kiwi Bill and Captain Cripple took first prize with 56.1.

I might add it’s a long time and a lonely spot to be if you are the only one on the tee block for the last drive, but that happened to Captain Cripple Friday and the only bunker we hit today was the last drive.











