Billabong enters Kanchanaburi’s Grand Prix

Pattaya Sports Club Billabong Golf

Monday, 19th Oct. Kanchanaburi Grand Prix Day 1 Stableford

The Billabong golf club took a drive on Sunday the 18th October to Kanchanaburi to play the very beautiful Grand Prix golf course at a cost of 1500 baht all in, which is an unbelievable price for such a course.







After talking to some of the golfers, it is planned for another trip in probably in February next year. The drive up now is all highway running, so you don’t have to go through Bangkok at all. It’s a leisurely three and a half hours drive.

The course was in remarkable condition even after the storms it has received, although no carts were allowed off the cart path. Three groups played and to a man they all had a great time.

The scoring was very good but nobody pulled it apart with Skip Jefferies taking 3rd spot on a count back with 34 points. Wayne Cotterell took second with 35 points and Keith Allen took the top spot with a fine 39 points.









Tuesday, 20th Oct. Day 2 – Kanchanaburi Stableford

Day two of our golf trip to Kanchanaburi, after a night of having good fun, it was an early start for Skip, Capt. Bob and Steve Giles as they were heading home straight after golf. Tee off was 8 am, and we started on the tenth tee as there was a five ball on the first green. The course was full of 6 and 7 balls for some reason but we just breezed around in front of them all.

If you have never played this golf course before, put on your bucket list. It really is a spectacular course and well worth the drive to get there.







The scoring day two was even better than day one, with Wayne Cotterell taking 3rd spot with 37 points. Keith Allen continued his recent great form to take 2nd spot with 38 points, but Roger Emery managed his first win of late with 40 points.

Now to the overall winners: Roger Emery took 2nd place with 74 and Keith Allen took the top spot with 77 points. He promptly bought everyone present a drink – well done mate and thank you from everyone here.

The drive from the golf course to Steve’s house in Green Field villas took just 3 hours 20 minutes. Google maps took us home through some lovely countryside on a great highway with very little traffic until we hit Ring Road 9, then it slowed down until we got past the airport. But there were no complaints.





Wednesday 21st Oct Green Valley Stableford

Rayong Green Valley Wednesday with very few golfers. Many Billabong golfers were travelling back from Kanchanaburi, so it really was a depleted field with only 4 ladies and 5 men playing.

Since there was virtually nobody else on the course, a fast round of golf was guaranteed.

In the ladies’ division, Miss Sa won the day with 38 points. Miss Sasicha ran second with 34 points.

It was a similar story in the men’s tournament with Auke Engelkes taking the top spot with 38 points and having the only two of the day. Dick Braimbridge took second spot with 29 points.

At the Billabong Backyard bar this Saturday 24th there will be a sausage sizzle while the AFL grand final is playing. All welcome, come and get your free sausage and onions.











