Bil Richardson shines at Bunker Boys Memorial as windy medal round tests golfers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Monday, February 10 – Mountain Shadow (Blue Tees, Medal Round)

The day began with a chaotic scene at the Sports Lounge. The bar was buzzing with Super Bowl excitement, the volume turned up to the max, making communication difficult. An unexpectedly high turnout for Mountain Shadow added to the pressure, especially as two regular drivers were unavailable and no minibus could be secured at such short notice. This logistical challenge left the organizer under considerable stress.

Creativity and quick thinking saved the day, with two BOLTS arranged to transport everyone to and from the course. However, challenges persisted as some players arrived late, and one driver inexplicably departed with only two passengers, complicating the situation further.







Once at Mountain Shadow, most golfers appreciated the course’s condition, though the wind posed significant challenges. At times, the gusts were strong enough to affect ball control, making the already difficult medal round even more demanding. As a result, scoring was modest, with no standout performances, but the leaderboard remained tight, with just five points separating the top six positions.

Leaderboard: 1st: Robby Watts (13) – Net 73. 2nd: Steve Downes (5) – Net 74. 3rd: Brett Chan (21) – Net 75. 4th: Michael Brett (17) – Net 76. 5th: Alan Howard (21) – Net 77. 6th: Andy Winterburn (21) – Net 78. Despite the challenging conditions, all near pins were claimed. Near Pins: Bil Richardson, Arne Jurgensen, Steve Downes, and Michael Brett.



Wednesday, February 12 – Plutaluang (North & West)

Plutaluang was bustling with activity due to Makha Bucha Day, drawing large crowds of golfers and even local canines that roamed the course freely. The sight of dogs mingling with golfers seemed harmless until a troupe of monkeys appeared, causing the dogs to scatter chaotically. The commotion continued until the monkeys eventually retreated.

With such a busy day on the course, management allowed golfers to share one caddie and cart between two players, accompanied by a 200-baht discount, making it a very affordable round. Despite the large crowds, the pace of play, although slow, was not as bad as previous experiences at other courses.

The course conditions were reasonable, particularly on the North and West nines, which are typically in better shape. One highlight of the day was the performance of the Bristol Bears’ number one supporter, who played exceptionally well, no doubt inspired by England’s victory over France in the rugby. His 37 points were enough to secure first place, narrowly beating Bil Richardson by a single stroke.







Leaderboard: 1st: Keith Norman (20) – 37 points. 2nd: Bil Richardson (19) – 36 points. 3rd: Derek Stephenson (20) – 34 points. 4th: Frazer Davey (12) – 33 points (won on countback). 5th: Gerry Cooney (27) – 33 points. Alan Sullivan and Rob Folland dominated the near pins, each taking two. Near Pins: Alan Sullivan (x2) and Rob Folland (x2)

Looking ahead, all is set for the big Friday Memorial Competition at Treasure Hill. This event will feature six individual prizes and two team awards, with forty players already registered and at least two reserves on standby. A celebratory evening is planned at the “And Again Bar” on Soi Buakhao, where players and guests can look forward to a sumptuous feast.







Friday, February 14 – Treasure Hill (Annual Memorial Competition)

The Bunker Boys’ Annual Memorial Competition is held each year to honor the memory of departed members. Fortunately, no new names were added to the trophy this year. This tradition began as the John Preddy Memorial but evolved into its current form when the original event ceased.

This year’s competition was held at Treasure Hill, renowned as one of the most challenging courses on the Bunker Boys’ roster. All forty available spots were filled, with a couple of reserves ready in case of any late withdrawals. To ensure a smooth pace of play, half the field started from the back nine, allowing everyone to finish at a respectable time.

Bil Richardson delivered an exceptional performance, scoring an impressive 42 points—a rare achievement on this tough course. His victory was decisive, with a five-point margin over the runner-up. The rest of the leaderboard was tightly contested, with just two points separating second to sixth place. Unfortunately, Mike Milland’s 35-point effort was invalidated due to an incorrectly marked scorecard, highlighting the importance of cross-checking with the marker.







Leaderboard: 1st: Bil Richardson (18) – 42 points. 2nd: Paul Smith (4) – 37 points. 3rd: Gerry Cooney (27) – 36 points. 4th: Colin Greig (15) – 35 points. 5th: Raleigh Gosney (23) – 35 points. 6th: Keith Norman (20) – 35 points. The near pins were hotly contested, with the honours going to: Near Pins: Robby Watts, Steve Evans, Frazer Davy, and Michael Brett.

Team Event Results: 1st Place: Ross Schiffke, Gerry Cooney, Derek. Stephenson, and Dean Nelson. 2nd Place: John Hughes, Colin Greig, Paul Smith, and Craig Dows. Memorial Trophy Winner: Bil Richardson

After the competition, celebrations continued at Rob Folland’s “And Again Bar” with a lively atmosphere. This time, hot food was provided by Pattini Restaurant, ensuring a satisfying end to a memorable day of golf.































