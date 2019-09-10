Beilby on top at Green Valley

PSC Golf from the Billabong Bar

Wednesday, Sept. 4, Green Valley – Stableford

In the men’s competition today there was a three way countback on 35 points, with Tony Oakes (H/cap 12) returning from a lengthy break from golf and taking third place with 17 points on the way home. Lloyd Shuttleworth (5) stumbled a little on holes 10 to 13 with only 6 points but still had 36 points and 2nd place. That old warrior, Eddie Beilby (19) had an impressive front nine with 22 points which was sufficient, despite a minor glitch of only 2 points on holes 13 to 15 to finish top of the pile with 39 points.

Miss Ta (19) had an inconsistent back nine with four 1-pointers to finish with 37 points and 2nd place in the ladies flight, losing on a countback to Miss Porn (21) who had a very steady round for the 18 holes.

Only two 2s recorded today, by Tony and Lloyd.

Friday, Sept. 6, Burapha – Stableford

Just a small field today at Burapha where we played the A and B loops. Winter rules applied as no carts were allowed off the cart paths and the tees were set well back on some holes. The greens were relatively fast and the fairways were lush so the rain has done some good.

There was a countback for the second place between Serge Straeten and Gerry Sweetnam, with Gerry taking that place and Sandy Chapo had a day in the sun scoring 40 points to take the top place.