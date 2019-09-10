Vernon blitz at Pattavia

PSC Golf from the Bunker Boys

Monday, Sept. 2, Pattavia – Stableford

1st Daryl Vernon (23) 45pts

2nd Peter Allen (29) 34pts

3rd Gerry Cooney (19) 33pts

Grey skies and the prospect of rain were on hand for the first game of September, luckily the rain held off and the round was completed in less than regulation time as the course was empty. As always the condition of the course was nice, some found the greens very quick which they were but not as quick as we have seen in the past, some downhill putts that missed the hole were further away for the return putt.

Once again a decent turnout of eleven given that at least five local golf societies have had no golf for some time now, tragic currency exchange rates are having a major effect on numbers this low season, with some golfers not playing at all or at best once a week. Many courses have greatly reduced income to do maintenance.

In one of the biggest winning margins that we have seen Daryl Vernon coasted home to win by eleven strokes, Daryl also bagged two near pins which leads one to believe that anyone with that level of ability should not have a handicap in the twenties. Peter Allen came second with a good short game sinking some very long putts, and Gerry Cooney took third place

Wednesday, Sept. 4, Laem Chabang A & C – Stableford

1st Stuart Brown (8) 35pts

2nd Michael Brett (14) 33pts

3rd Steve Durey (20) 30pts

After a few months away the Bunker Boys made a return trip to Laem Chabang and what a treat it turned out to be. Laem Chabang is surely the most picturesque and best-maintained course in the area and a real joy to play, despite the higher than normal green fees. The greens were deceptively slower than they looked and tricked a few players.

Rain threatened all day but never really came, a few very light showers at best. With the benefit of hindsight, we should have used the pick, clean, and place rule as there were a few plugged balls and little or no run on the fairways.

With only three other golfers seen on the course all day we had a very speedy round and were back in Pattaya by 4pm. Winner on the day was Stuart Brown with a card of thirty-five points. Second, went to Michael Brett who slipped back on the closing holes to finish with thirty-three, and Steve Durey come third with thirty points. The same three also got a near pin each.

Once again Jimmy Carr missed out on all three sixes, something that brings great joy as so many like to see Jimmy payout.

Friday, Sept. 6, Pattaya C.C. – Stableford

1st Geoff Parker (17) 35pts

2nd Jimmy Carr (15) 34pts

3rd Raleigh Gosney (19) 32pts

Today’s game was played in very pleasant mild conditions at the Pattaya Country Club. Once again a good low season field of twelve, by the end of this month we should expect numbers to increase into the high season. Scoring was difficult again with the wind blowing and no run on the fairways.

There is a change to the course where on the seventeenth hole all the left side across the water is now marked O.B. preventing long hitters from going directly towards the green. A few got caught out by this change and suffered the appropriate penalty.

We saw a return to form today for Geoff Parker who took first place with thirty-five points. Jimmy Carr was steady with a thirty-four to take second and Raleigh Gosney who was ready to quit after nine holes recovered on the back nine to take third.

Steve Durey is becoming a bit of a near pin specialist and snared another today while the remaining pins went to Gerry Cooney, Jimmy Carr, and Michael Brett.