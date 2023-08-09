BCCT Charity Corporate Golf Day Oct 4, 2023

Tournament – LawtonAsia Insurance Brokers

Hole – Property Care Services (PCS) – Foodhouse, SCL Nishimura & Asahi

BCCT is delighted to invite you to our Charity Corporate Golf Day on Wednesday 4th October. The venue is Thai Country Club, Thailand’s award-winning golf club. BCCT is working with member company Fore Management in order to deliver this event.

A donation will be made to BCCT’s charity projects from the proceeds of the raffle at the after-golf dinner and other activities during the event.







Format: corporate teams of 4 man Texas Scramble (all players tee off and pick the best shot, then all players play from that ball, they continue this process each shot until they finish the hole)

Tee shots: Minimum 3 tee shots per player

Handicap: team handicap will be calculated by taking 25% / 20% / 15% / 10% from the lowest to highest handicap

Itinerary:

10.30-12.30 registration

12.00 event briefing and group photo

12.30 Shotgun start

17.30-19.30 Gala Dinner and Prize giving





Prizes: 1st / 2nd / 3rd placed teams. Individual novelty prizes throughout the courses (nearest the pin, longest drive etc)

Cost: THB 22,000 net per team of 4 (THB 5,500 per player) including green fee, caddy, golf cart, dinner, goody bag and lucky draw prizes.

Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance







Payment:

Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4

*please forward the payment page to [email protected] to verify for a receipt

Invoice by email [email protected]







