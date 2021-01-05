Barry Lewis wins by country mile at Phoenix Gold, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 4th January

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Monday and in pristine condition. The greens were just fantastic to putt on – fast but not too fast – and the fairways were great. It was a great day for golf, not too hot just with a nice breeze blowing when we got to the top of the hill on Ocean 4.





The restaurant wasn’t open, so the coffee had to come from the starters hut drinks stop.

The scoring was good with there being a countback for 2nd and 3rd between John Seton and Thiery Petrement, both with 35 points. 2nd spot went to Thiery.

In the first spot by a country mile was Barry Lewis with 41 points.

There were three twos. Glyn Davies scored a two for three points on the eighth. John Seton and Barry Lewis both had twos for five points, now that really helps your card.













