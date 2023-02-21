Bangkok CC inflict Pattaya Cricket Club’s first defeat with 1 ball to spare

PCC played Bangkok CC at Horseshoe Point on Sunday 19 Feb 2023. Yet again, key PCC players were unavailable and old stalwarts were asked to step and be counted. BCC had the formidable batting and catching machine called Wayne Atkinson in their ranks and his efforts proved crucial, as did early chances to remove him that went begging. The ground was playing well to pace bowling and so spin was used in preference and restricted PCC to a meagre 184. PCC would have to play well and the fortunes of both teams fluctuated through the entire game and culminated in a nail-biting finish.







The toss was performed before the umpires, Dr Mark Farrington and Waseem Raja, which BCC won and decided to bat first. Wezley Masterton and Luke Stokes opened the batting against the spin of Walter Persaud and Subrotu Gosh. Wez had some luck when he hit a skier to nowhere and was dropped on 1. Runs were not easy to come by at 5 or 6 an over but Luke was finding the boundary until he lost concentration and was caught by Wayne, his first of 3, on the boundary for 18. Wez started to pick up the pace and smashed 3 6’s in a row from Saunder Krishnasamy as he passed 40.







Trevor Moolman had made 15 when he became Saunders first victim with a rash swing and a miss to be bowled with the score on 90 in the 12th over. Saunder struck again in the next over when Wez’s luck ran out and he was caught by Preetish Kumar for a valiant 59 which included 3 4’s and 6 6’s. Drinks were taken at the 15th over with the score on 114 for 3 – about 20 runs short of where a team would like to be. Jainish Parikh continued to take the attack to BCC, particularly Captain Abhijit Kulkarni, but he lacked any significant support as Abhijit and Vishal Patkar mopped up 5 of the tail enders.

He had some luck when he was dropped on 13 and that cost BCC dear. Andy Emery was the first of Abhijit’s three scalps for only 2 as he failed to reach the boundary and found Wayne’s hands instead. Simon Philbrook met exactly the same fate 2 overs later for a meagre 1 and the score on 126 for 6. Habby fared little better as he was bowled for 2 by Vishal – the PCC batsmen failed to realise there were overs left and Jainish needed a friend. Vishal took another wicket in his next over after Reds had hit him for a boundary 4 with Preetish taking another catch. 154 for 8 in the 22 over. Jainish continued to take Abhijit to task whilst Hansie Singh hung on, only to be stumped on the last ball of the innings. Jainish was 60 not out from 34 balls and PCC had reached 184 for 8. Vishal had the best bowling figures of 3 overs 2 for 12 and Abhijit was the most expensive at 5 overs 3 for 45.







BCC took the field with Wayne and Pravin Dagle. PCC would have to bowl well as Ryan Driver and Crunch Christie were absent, but pace bowling from and Wez with Habby may have not been the best choice as this suited the batsmen. Wayne hit the ball all around the ground at about 8 per over and Wez withdrew himself from the attack. El Chapo’s left arm spin slowed the run rate and his lack of pace nearly did for Wayne as he skied a ball and El Chapo dropped a sitter. This proved very costly but he was not the only culprit. Hamsie Singh had a few overs of spin, which were expensive, but Wayne was dropped by Habby on 42.

El Chapo made amends in the 8th over when Pravin was caught on the boundary by Wez for 14. His replacement, Abhijit, did not last long either as he skied a ball from El Chapo to Habby at point for 5 and BCC were 88 for 2 in the 12th over. Andy Emery had come on to bowl and his medium pacers outside the off stump were proving economical at only 5 per over. Drinks were taken at 15 over and with the score on 110 for 2 – there was nothing between the teams. Manish Agarwal was making good progress with the bat and had been dropped by Habby, but Habby got his revenge in the 17th over when he bowled Manish for 24.



His next ball had Subrotu caught behind by Harrison Straw for a Golden Duck and BCC were being pegged back at 124 for 4. Wez returned to the attack but his last over was a shocker which included a No Ball 6 to Wayne, followed by wides and a 6 free hit, but he did manage to have Wayne caught by a superb running catch from Luke Stokes on the long-on boundary for 87. Thereafter the run rate slowed, wickets fell and things became interesting.

Vishal went for 3, caught by Wez on the boundary at 161 for 7 in the 21st and Bana Paneerselvam for 12, LBW to Andy Emery at 177 for 7 in the 24th over. The last over still had excitement as Preetish was run out by smart fielding from the 12th Man, Animal/Jainish, for 13 and Walter managed to hang on with one ball to spare. BCC won by 2 wickets. El Chapo had the best bowling at 5 overs 2 for 23 whilst Habby was the worst at 5 overs 2 for 47. The man of the match was awarded to Wayne Atkinson for his superb 87 and 3 catches.







PCC would like to thank their sponsors, The Outback bar, Pattaya Sports Club and the Ayen Bar for their support. The next match is Sunday 26th Feb at 1300 at Horseshoe Point against Pakistan CC (PCC!!)





















