Another dose of Beavers magic

PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, June 3, Treasure Hill – Stableford

A Flight (0-14)

1st John Harrison (14) 38pts

2nd Takeshi Hakozaki (13) 37pts

3rd Bryan Dore (5) 35pts

B Flight (15+)

1st Colm O’Donovan (18) 36pts

2nd Barry Elphick (28) 31pts

3rd Darren Beavers (16) 30pts

The Treasure Hill course was in excellent condition with fairways well grassed and firm, or that was until the rain came later in the round, and although the greens have recently been cored, they have settled well with nice pace.

In the bus on the way home, John Harrison could be heard moaning how badly he had played and his handicap had an R, and it would have had everyone feeling sad for him. That is until he admitted to having a score of 38 points! In fact, as it happened, he won “A” flight and the Green Jacket for the best score of the day, his second in two weeks. Takeshi Hakozaki returned to some good form to make 37 points for the second spot then low handicapper Bryan Dore took third with 35.

In the “B” flight, Colm O’Donovan continued his good form with 36 points to take first place, a full five points ahead of a surprised Barry Elphick on 31. Darren Beaver’s total of 30 points won the countback over John Anderson to grab the final place on the podium by making 20 points on the back nine.

Near pins went to Michael Wright, Colm O’Donovan, Peter Park and John Doyle.

Consolation ‘best nines’ awards for non-winners went to Tommy Marshall (front, 20pts) and Gerd Riedler (back, 18pts).

Back at base, everyone thought they were voting for Maurice to wear the silly hat award but were shocked when Phil called out Moon. She only had one job, that was to fill the envelopes and because she forgot, became the first non-golfer to wear the “silly hat”. Poor Maurice was innocent.

Wednesday, June 5, Burapha A & B – Stableford

A Flight (0-13)

1st Bob Rice (11) 42pts

2nd Bryan Dore (5) 41pts

3rd Peter Park (4) 39pts

B Flight (14+)

1st Darren Beavers (16) 42pts

2nd Colm O’Donovan (18) 42pts

3rd Andy Stormouth (18) 38pts

A stormy day was in prospect on Wednesday as the society headed for Burapha to play a stableford competition on the A and B nines, in two flights with the cut coming at thirteen and under.

The course was in fine condition at the start but soon after a severe storm held up play for a long time and left fairways very soft and waterlogged. Bunkers were now ponds but amazingly the greens, once the surface water had drained, retained their speed. It was hardly a day for good scores but somehow the golfers contrived to contribute to a field average of more than 33 points.

In the top flight the usual suspects were to the fore with Peter Park registering 39 points for third place, a couple behind Irishman Bryan Dore who fired the day’s best gross figures of level par, giving him 41 points for second place. The flight winner was Bob Rice, scoring 42 points on his return to the group.

In the second flight the returning Scot, Andy Stormouth posted 38 points for third place. Ahead of him a titanic battle saw both Colm O’Donovan and Darren Beavers record 42 points, with Darren claiming the bragging rights on countback. It was his third such round in just a couple of weeks and his fellow “Geordies” could be forgiven for boasting “Ha’way the lad! What a belter!”

Near pins again went to the lower markers with Michael Wright (A3), Bob Rice (A6), Peter Park (B3) and Bryan Dore (B8) all picking up envelopes at the presentation.

Mike Firkin won the prize for the best front nine with 18 points with Nils-Peter Kristensen taking the honours for the best back nine, with 23 points. However his front nine of merely 11 points also assured him of the “silly hat” award for the lowest nine-hole score of the day.

Unfortunately the inclement weather returned at the end of the week and Friday’s game at Khao Kheow was rained off.