Anderson wins again – at Treasure Hill, Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Monday, June 28

Treasure Hill

Stableford

Paul Anderson has had a terrific run of good form in the past couple of months with a couple of first places and many minor placings.

Heading a small field of just seven players at Treasure Hill, Paul has recorded another good win by scoring 38 points, a score generally accepted as better than good at this challenging golf course.







The next two places had to be separated by countback where, with yet another good total of 36 points, Mike Tottenham grabbed the second spot.

Once upon a time, long, long ago, John Anderson was called ‘the Treasure Hill Specialist’. The clock was turned back this day, as he turned in a card showing 36 points, a score that has, once or twice won the Green Jacket for him here.

The day was hot, but intermittent ‘cooling’ breezes kept conditions comfortable, along with the mini fans that my and other caddies have installed on the carts.





This is the first course we have seen starting to dry out, due to the lack of a decent rain. However, the fairways and tee boxes are being watered and, along with the greens, are being well cared for.

The greens, although in very good condition, are quite a bit slower than the slickness we encountered at our last visit. They still played truly, however.

Once again, it was disappointing for the management of the course that there were so few customers. My caddie said that the only bookings were our two groups and just one more.



At a very agreeable price of 1050 baht all-in, it is a bargain for such a fine course, even if you think it is too hard. Our players certainly had a nice, quick day out.

Numbers were down as some players have gone away on a trip for a week and we have a few that either have gone back to their home country, or about to go. Mai pen rai, it’s the ‘new normal’.

Winners at Treasure Hill

1st Place – Paul Anderson (20) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Mike Tottenham (16) – 36 pts c/back

3rd Place – John Anderson (32) – 36 pts



















