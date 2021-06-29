Restrictions for travelers to Bangkok and ‘dark-red zone’ provinces

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) updates travelers regarding the Royal Thai Government’s 26 June, 2021, announcement of additional provinces being added to the COVID-19 Maximum and Strict Controlled Area or ‘dark-red zone’.

Among the newly added provinces that also now comprise the ‘dark-red zone’ – along with Bangkok and the three neighboring provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan – are Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.







Effective from 28 June, 2021, are the following control measures in the ‘dark-red zone’:

-Take-away services are only allowed at restaurants and eateries, including those in shopping malls, hotels, convenience stores, and street vendors.



-Shopping malls and department stores can stay open only until 21.00 Hrs. and cannot hold any sales promotion activities.

-Construction sites are to close; all construction work must be halted and the movement of migrant workers is not permitted for 30 days.

As always, TAT would like to remind all travelers to take DMHTTA precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.







