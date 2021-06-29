53 vehicles seized in Pattaya pawnshop raid

Nongprue police seized dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles held in a Pattaya warehouse owned by an illegal pawn-broker operation.

Alleged loan shark Anicha Kanthong, 48, was arrested in the June 26 raid on the East Pattaya warehouse where police recovered 18 four-wheeled vehicles, 35 motorbikes and 42 sets of loan documents.







Investigators alleged Anicha operated the vehicle-pawn business for an unnamed backer, offering loans on pawned vehicles at 10 percent compounded monthly interest. But the accused loan shark deducted interest payments in advance and charged 2,000 baht a month for parking vehicles, cheating loan takers out of even more money.

Scam victims complained to police, saying they were unable to get their vehicles back. Police obtained a search warrant for five locations, including two warehouses, a pair of car-care centers, and Anicha’s house.

Investigators said the operation had been running for two years and the figure behind it was a local resident.

Police are now running the vehicle identification numbers on all the cars, trucks and motorbikes seized to match them with owners.



















