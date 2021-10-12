Financial aid budget set for Thailand’s aging taxi drivers and motorcyclists

The cabinet approved financial aid for taxi drivers and taxi motorcyclists aged 65 and over in the 29 provinces that are maximum and strict COVID-19 controlled zones.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the old taxi drivers and taxi motorcyclists who were informal workers and were not a member of the Social Security Fund would receive either 5,000 baht a month for two months or a single sum of 5,000 baht depending on their provinces.







The handouts will cost the state 166.94 million baht and be available for 12,918 taxi drivers and 3,776 taxi motorcyclists.

In 13 provinces namely Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Ayutthaya, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla, the drivers will each receive 5,000 baht a month for two months.







The aid will be a single handout of 5,000 baht for the drivers in 16 other provinces namely Kanchanaburi, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphan Buri and Ang Thong.

The Land Transport Department will register the recipients and the aid will be transferred through the PromptPay payment system or other channels that the department will set. The first round of the transfer was scheduled between Nov 8 and 12 and the second round between Nov 22 and 26. (TNA)





























