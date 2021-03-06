160k raised for charity at PSC Billabong Pattaya Charity Golf Day

Friday, 5th March

Pattana

Charity Golf Day

The charity golf day to assist Jarrod Ritchie with his medical expenses and other items was a resounding success. The support was great from all that were involved, from the Billabong golf resort and Apples Irish bar, and all who helped along the way. Nigel Cannon came out of retirement to do the main presentation, Glyn Davies and Bob StAubin helped as starters, Tony Oakes and Tim Knight helped with the cards, the ladies who did the food and the girls behind the bar – a huge thank you to you all!

With the final count, approximately 160,000 baht was raised for this appeal.

The tournament was held the Pattana golf course which was in fantastic condition. A big Billabong thank you must be made to Derek and Prao for making this game go so smoothly and for coming to the Billabong for the festivities later in the evening.







The music by Les and the Jokers was something else – they are a great and well worth thinking about if you’re looking for live music.

The generosity shown by some people at presentation was something else with Tom Gorey picking up a New Zealand holiday package for 120,000 baht, which will see helicopter flights up to the Remarkables, 5-star luxury accommodation at one of the best hotels in Queenstown, and a trip down the Shotover River in a speedboat. It will be a great holiday for you, Tom, and we all hope you have a great time.







The winner of the tournament was Andrew Skaiffe and Glyn Davies with a net score of 61.7 off a 3 handicap.

We at the Billabong both staff management and patrons wish Jarrod a speedy recovery and hope the monies raised helps you along the way.

Note: There was a Titleist clothing bag and drinks container left at the course and is now residing at the Billabong waiting for collection.













