2 arrested for Sriracha purse snatch

Sriracha police arrested two men accused of snatching a purse from a woman topping up her motorcycle gas tank.

Narubet Janmaduan, 23, and Pongsakorn Phanwej, 24, re-enacted the crime at the Ruean Samithum T-junction Bang Pha March 5. They were charged with theft using a vehicle.







The two suspects showed police how they allegedly rode by and grabbed a handbag off Nuprang Namwichid as she was using a bottle to refill her bike’s gas tank. She was pulled to the ground as thieves ripped the bag from her arm, escaping when the purse strap broke.











