2 arrested for Sriracha purse snatch

By Pattaya Mail
Sriracha police arrested two men accused of snatching a purse from a woman topping up her motorcycle gas tank.

Narubet Janmaduan, 23, and Pongsakorn Phanwej, 24, re-enacted the crime at the Ruean Samithum T-junction Bang Pha March 5. They were charged with theft using a vehicle.



The two suspects showed police how they allegedly rode by and grabbed a handbag off Nuprang Namwichid as she was using a bottle to refill her bike’s gas tank. She was pulled to the ground as thieves ripped the bag from her arm, escaping when the purse strap broke.

Nuprang Namwichid said she was using a bottle to refill her bike’s gas tank when the boys snatched her bag with 5000 baht cash and a cell phone.





