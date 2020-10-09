Tip to the Top – The Four Iron Secret

PSC Links Golf Society

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Royal Lakeside

Stableford

Can we stop saying how good this Royal Lakeside course is?







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Although the fairways were a little soft and carts stayed on the paths, the grass coverage was cut just right, as usual, and the ball was able to get some run.

There is almost no rough to speak of, unless you are a very long way off course, and the greens are the cleanest, quickest, best looking greens we have seen for a while. Happily, they don’t have the problems many courses in Chonburi are having.

This is a course usually known for big Stableford scores and Tip Briney gave us one.

Having once again consigned the driver to the bag and used the trusty four iron off the tee, he had an even 21 points on the front nine and 20 points on the back. He is a high handicapper, but can get manage a golf course pretty well. Being able to putt well helps.

Michael Blumhagen came back for another game with us and carried on his very good form to score 37 points to take second spot on countback from Steve ‘I never win countbacks’ Moxey.

Paul Weatherley joined us to take advantage of some cheap green fees that he won some time ago. He had an ordinary front nine but won ‘best back nine’ with 20 points.

Wayne Peppernell had ‘best front nine’ with 18 points.









Winners at Royal Lakeside

1st Place – Tip Briney (27) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Michael Blumhagen (10) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – Steve Moxey (11) – 37 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Wayne Peppernell – 18 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Paul Weatherley – 20 pts







The course in terrific condition, and the promo price of 1700 baht all-in is welcome.

But wait, there’s more. Upon paying for today, players received a free green fee voucher for next time AND a 100 baht food voucher to spend at the kiosks around the course. Not bad! Thank you.

We noted that after the holiday for the end of Buddhist Lent, it was the traditional end of the rainy season, but someone forgot to organize the weather. It’s still coming down although, thankfully, not while we were at Royal Lakeside.





In fact, the overcast conditions and a cool breeze most of the day made a comfortable day of golf for our eleven players.











