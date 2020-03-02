Tight at the top, Huw Phillips wins it

Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Feb. 28 Pattana Stableford

As golfers, we must always expect the unexpected, but we had no idea that a heavy rain storm was about to hit Pattana Golf Club near Pattaya as we arrived for our Friday round. After checking in, the mustering area became crowded with our fifty players, some Thai players, starters, as well as caddies for everyone.





However, the rain eventually moved away and we were got away exactly on the scheduled time of 12.05 pm. Our appreciation to Pattana for giving us a two tee start and, with a clear run all the way, all groups were in and showered in good time, the leading groups in just under four hours.

Once again it was a tight finish in the A flight with two players scoring 42 points, which was excellent scoring as the fairways had become quite soft and the first few greens were slowed a little after the rain, but quickly came back to their best.

Huw Phillips won A flight on countback from newcomer, Chris Patterson, a nine handicapper. Huw doesn’t play that often so it has been a while since the last time he wore the Green Jacket.

Third place went to Mr. Consistent, Andrew Kelleher, with 39 points.

Banjo Bannister came out to play and ran off with the win in B flight, scoring a very handy 40 points, which might have won on another day.

Adam Barton has shown some of his real form lately and took second spot with 38 points and Eddie Runfors returned after a long absence to score 37 points and grab third place by winning a countback.

John Pearce was on the verge of disqualification as he had not handed in his card on time, but he got away with it to win C flight with 41 points.

Seamus Byrne seemed surprised that his 35 points got him second place, but only on a countback against Jim Ferris’s 35 points.

Near pins A flight: Kevin McEntee, Connie Walsh, Dave Hewson, Joe Carlton.

Near pins B flight: Gordon Laviolette, Wayne Varis, Chris Walsh, Joe Earls.







A Flight (0-14)

1st Place – Huw Phillips (14) – 42 pts c/back

2nd Place – Chris Patterson (9) – 42 pts

3rd Place – Andrew Kelleher (11) – 39 pts







B Flight (15-20)

1st Place – Banjo Bannister (17) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Adam Barton (17) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Eddie Runfors (19) – 37 pts c/back

C Flight (21+)

1st Place – John Pearce (29) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Seamus Byrne (29) – 35 pts c/back

3rd Place – Jim Ferris (26) – 35 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Derek Phillips 21 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Peter Lacey 21 pts







Apart from causing the scorer problems over the card, John Pearce had racked up a number of reasons to wear the ‘silly hat’. Signing up a mate from UK for three games when said mate was still in UK and not expecting to be here. Also, while at PSC offices, saw vouchers for sale for Emerald, so bought one only to be told that we were not scheduled to go to Emerald. The list goes on.

Phil was hoping to present his buddy, Tony Manners, with the ‘wig’ on his first game back. Tony played his part by recording the worst score of the day.

