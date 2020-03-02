Irish eyes are smiling

Countback gives Monthly Mug to Colm Lawlor from Patrick Poussier

Thursday, Feb. 27 Greenwood G.C. Monthly Mug – Stroke Event





Twenty six golfers were listed for Thursday’s stroke event, the Growling Swan Feb Monthly Mug. Unfortunately we had 2 no-shows creating a pain in the butt.

I do not know what it is but we seem to attract the best fields on Mug Day. Remember, this is a stroke event. Personally I hate playing stroke, I do prefer Stableford.

Greenwood Golf Club near Pattaya was the venue for Thursday’s event, a very popular course for us at The Swan and once again proved as to why we rate this course that high. We are suffering from a lack of water on the courses we play but somebody forgot to tell Greenwood. The course was in top condition. Honestly, playing there you are not aware of the water problems this region is having. Everything about this course was spot on. This is why it is one of our favorite courses.

Two buses and a group of cars ferried the twenty four of us out to the course. We were to play two divisions with 4 placings in each. All novelties were up for grabs. Being a Thursday we attacked the course from the front tees.

A Flight saw Colm Lawlor (in his last hit out with us) take out not only A Flight but also the Feb Monthly Mug. His score of net 67 with a stronger back nine saw him take the day. Second was Ken Bernek (also playing in his last game with us). He finished with net 69, two shots behind the winner. Alex Field came in third with a net 71 keeping him 1 shot clear of the countback that was to decide fourth. Mashi Kaneta won the countback giving him fourth place from John Mugavin the unfortunate fifth place getter.

B Flight saw Patrick Poussier take this out with net 67, but unfortunately lost the Monthly Mug via our countback system. Second to greet the judges was Shane Young, his return of net 70 kept him two shots clear of playing partner Robert Cross taking third place with net 72. Filling the fourth spot on the podium was Wan Makmual. She returned with net 73.







Winners from Greenwood GC

A Flight

1st Colm Lawlor (14) net 67.

2nd Ken Bernek (17) net 69.

3rd Alex Field (17) net 71.

4th Mashi Kaneta (15) net 72, from John Mugavin (21).







B Flight

1st Patrick Poussier (26) net 67.

2nd Shane Young (24) net 70.

3rd Robert Cross (26) net 72.

4th Wan Makmual (22) net 73.

Near pins: C3. Keith Buchanan, C6. Dave Maw, A2. Keith Buchanan, & A6. Colm Lawlor.

Long first putt: 9. Dick Braimbridge & 18. Wan Makmual.

