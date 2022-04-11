Skål International Bangkok promotes benefits of Women in Leadership roles

Arrissra Limpisthien Vice President – Women in Leadership of Skål International Bangkok organized a luncheon talk on “Motivation Change” at Pacific City Club in Bangkok recently.

Poe Aye, Founder at Kickoff Marketing and Supasuta Premanuphan Relationship & Self Motivational Consultant were the keynote speakers who urged the world to recognize women in leadership roles and commit to placing even more women in positions of power.

John Neutze Treasurer of Skål International Bangkok together with many lady businesswomen from various organisations attended the very first event of its kind. Participants were given an opportunity to share their experiences and learn from each other.

About Skål International: Skål International is a professional organisation of tourism leaders around the world. Founded in 1934, Skål is an advocate of global tourism and peace and is a not for profit association. Skål does not discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion or politics. Skål is focused on doing business and business networking in the company of fellow professionals in an atmosphere of friendship.

The Skål toast promotes Happiness, Good Health, Friendship, and Long Life. For more information, please visit www.skal.org It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.







Skål International today has approximately 12,200 members in 317 Clubs throughout 103 nations. Most activities occur at local level, moving up through National and Area Committees, under the umbrella of Skål International, headquartered at the General Secretariat in Torremolinos, Spain.

For more information, please visit www.skal.org For Bangkok please visit: www.skalbangkok.com For Skal membership enquiries, please email us at [email protected]






























