Royal Cliff delivers Japanese style fresh salmon straight to your doorstep.

Using fresh high-quality salmon from our new suppliers, you can now enjoy these new Japanese Signature Dishes that we have recently added to our food delivery menu!

From our succulent Salmon Sushi to fresh Salmon Sashimi, enjoy these must-try dishes from our Japanese Chefs in the comfort of your home office or sofa today.

Check out our full menu here.







The highest safety and hygiene standards are always being maintained at our restaurants and food delivery service. We sanitized all items and bags before delivering to you.

For takeaways, the designated takeaway area will be at the Lobby E of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. You will be advised regarding the length of your waiting time.

To order, please visit http://bit.ly/RCfooddelivery. You can also call 080 362 7860 / 038 251 411 – 412 or send a message via LINE @Royalcliff.

























