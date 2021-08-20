Little work, little money, big Covid-19 worry for Pattaya family with immune-deficient matriarch

With few jobs, money scarce and the coronavirus everywhere, Pattaya families are working closer than ever to stay afloat.

Suchat Buddee, 19, knows that only too well. His mother, Ranjuan Sangsee, 38, is immunodeficient and throughout the pandemic has isolated herself in a shed outside the family home with only her husband and son caring for her.







But Suchat can no longer find steady work as a painter. So his girlfriend is chipping in, with the two of them renting a single room to live.

The burden to keep the family going has fallen on stepfather and husband Praya Chanchalad, 37, who works in construction.



Priya is the last hope and prays he keeps his job, especially now that his wife, Ranjuan, has fallen ill. About a week ago she got sick. No one is sure if she has Covid-19, but the one thing they do know is she would never survive a government hospital with her immune deficiency. So she stays in the shed.



































