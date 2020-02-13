Sabourin’s visit wins

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf

Tuesday, 11th February Greenwood A & C Stableford

Cafe Kronborg golfers on Tuesday went to Greenwood and played the C and A nines. This course is in excellent condition in spite of the lack of rainfall and we will return soon.





Apart from some excellent scores there is not much to report except that three members of my four-ball accidentally hit the wrong golf balls – yes I was one of them! The fourth member of our group – and the oldest at nearly 80 – showed us that you should play your own ball and that dementia can strike people in their sixties and seventies!

The members of the A Flight certainly played their own balls – and played them well – and Denis Sabourin with his 11 handicap blitzed the course with his 42 points. Second and third places were only two points behind and had to be separated by a last six countback.

The first and second places were taken by our guests Denis Sabourin and Mark West who we hope will be regular visitors to give some more oomph to our A Flight! We also welcomed Mashi’s guest Mikito Homma.

A Flight (0-19)

1st Denis Sabourin (11) 42 points

2nd Mark West (16) 40 points

3rd Kjeld Jorgensen (19) 40 points

B Flight (20+)

1st Ronnie Ratte (23) 36 points

2nd Peter Hammond (32) 33 points

3rd Jan Lovgreen (25) 33 points

Nearest pins: 13th Mashi Kaneta.

Longest first put: 9th Carl Hermansen & 18th Denis Sabourin.







