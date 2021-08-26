Renaissance Pattaya donates Meal Boxes to community

Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa donated 300 meal boxes & 300 bottles of drinking water to support our Pattaya City Community at Bali Hai Pier.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted many lives in the past months, Pattaya City has organized the Bali Hai Pier to be the gathering point for those seeking remedy through this tough time.







On August 19, 2021, the team from Renaissance Pattaya, a premium lifestyle beachfront resort in Na Jomtien, led by General Manager Denis Richter, joined local businesses in conjunction with the resort’s ‘Serve-360’ CSR program to support the local community by donating meal boxes and drinking water at Bali Hai Pier public park. We sincerely hope everyone will pass through this pandemic safely together.

Discover more information about Renaissance Pattaya through the resort’s official Facebook fan page ‘Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa’ or visit www.renaissancepattaya.com.

































