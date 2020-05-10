On the course again in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

After a forced rest of about 6 weeks we are playing again. We all were happy that we could go out to the golf courses again. We’ll have to get used to the locker rooms and showers being out of operation, but playing again gives us a good feeling. It is still a bit strange not having a drink together after playing a round of golf, though.







On Tuesday 5th May 2020 we went with 3 groups to Greenwood where we played the C & A nines. The course was in very good condition and well prepared. The greens were sometimes fast and sometimes slow. It was still quiet on the course, but it is low season. It was a very warm and humid day.

For the first time in so many weeks we had reasonable results. It was an exciting battle between Neil Harvey and Willem Lasonder. Willem was the lucky one and beat Neil on the countback on the last hole with 34 Stableford points. Third was Stan Rees with 33 Stableford points, beating Dan Garvey on the count back.







Only one near pin for Dave Smith.

On Thursday the 7th May Khao Kheow was our venue. The course was as always in good condition with fair greens. Again, a warm and humid day with a blue sky.

Stan Rees was the most consistent and won with 36 Stableford points. Dan Harvey was second with 31 Stableford points and third Dave Smith with 30 Stableford points.

The near pins were won by Jonathan Pratt, Stan Rees, and Rosaleen Garvey.











