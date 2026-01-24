New Pattaya Third Road–Bali Hai Clock Tower sidewalk takes shape for pedestrian use

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is continuing work on a major sidewalk and street-lighting improvement project along Pattaya Third Road, designed to make the area safer and more comfortable for pedestrians. The upgraded footpath runs from the Bali Hai Pier area toward Pattaya Third Road, forming part of a longer corridor intended to better serve residents, tourists, and businesses along one of the city’s busiest routes.

The overall project stretches from the Bali Hai Clock Tower to the Prinya Intersection in North Pattaya, covering a total distance of about 10.6 kilometres. So far, roughly 4 kilometres have been completed, with construction continuing in stages along the remaining sections. The project is expected to be fully completed by September 2026.







The new sidewalks feature a smoother concrete surface that many pedestrians say is easier to walk on, particularly for people pulling luggage, wearing high heels, or with mobility concerns. Improved street lighting is also being installed along the route to enhance visibility and safety at night, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic.

Public reaction has been largely positive, with many residents praising the clean, modern appearance of the new footpaths and saying they make walking far more comfortable than older designs. Some commenters said they were eager to visit and experience the new sidewalks for themselves, while others called for the same style to be extended throughout Pattaya, including areas near Central Pattaya, Naklua, and the Dolphin Roundabout.

At the same time, several concerns were raised. Pedestrians complained about motorcycles riding on sidewalks, saying it remains a serious safety issue despite the improved infrastructure. Others urged authorities to adopt a stronger, more durable sidewalk standard and to coordinate underground utility work before construction to avoid repeated digging in the future. Calls were also made for better enforcement against shops placing signs and menus on footpaths, particularly along Pratumnak Road and routes connecting to Pattaya Second Road.





Some residents also reminded the city not to overlook practical details such as repainting red-and-white curbs to discourage illegal parking, especially in busy zones between major intersections and the pier.

As work continues, many locals say the project is a step in the right direction, expressing hope that consistent design, better enforcement, and long-term planning will help transform Pattaya into a more walkable city.



































