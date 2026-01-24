International vocalist Coco Zhu captivates her Pattaya City Expats Club audience

PATTAYA, Thailand – Renowned vocalist Coco Zhu delivered a mesmerizing performance at the weekly meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, enchanting the audience with a repertoire that spanned opera, jazz, blues, soul, and pop. Known for her dynamic stage presence and vocal versatility, Coco’s appearance was a highlight for music lovers and expatriates alike.

Coco, who has performed on stages across China, England, Japan, Italy, the Netherlands, and Thailand, brought her signature blend of technical mastery and emotional depth to the stage. Her fluency in English and engaging manner allowed her to connect effortlessly with the diverse audience, creating an atmosphere of warmth and excitement.







Throughout the morning, Coco showcased her ability to move seamlessly between genres, offering powerful renditions of classic arias and contemporary hits. Coco demonstrated her talent with performances of various songs, such as Italian opera, Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” James Bond themes (“Diamonds Are Forever”), “Big Spender,” “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” “My Way,” Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best,” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Her performance was punctuated by moments of personal storytelling, as she shared insights into her musical journey and the inspirations behind her artistry. Coco frequently engages the audience with jokes, questions, and invitations to participate, creating an interactive and lively atmosphere.

Audience members were quick to praise Coco’s talent and charisma, noting the uplifting energy she brought to the event. Many described the experience as both entertaining and inspiring, with Coco’s music serving as a bridge between cultures and generations.





Coco underscored her commitment to sharing music with her audiences. To standing ovation upon conclusion of her presentation, she encouraged everyone to follow her on her Facebook page at (https://www.facebook.com/coco.shuangjie.zhu) for updates on where she will be performing. To enjoy her outstanding performance, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEM_QJR2AbM.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.



































