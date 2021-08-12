Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green – 5 Stars

Mick Fleetwood pulled together one of the biggest A lists of superstars in rock music at the London Palladium on February 25th, 2020, to celebrate the music and life of Peter Green.

This was a very dangerous venture considering the circumstances. The imminent shutdown due to a pandemic, the little time available for rehearsals, the pulling out and arrival of many superstars, the enormous amount of testosterone and ego that could have risen to the surface – it had the scope to be an unmitigated disaster on a grand scale.

Instead, of course it was a triumph of historic proportions.

This has to go down as one of the great tribute albums of all time. Up there with Concert for George, the tribute to George Harrison.

Just look who was in the house band for the night:

Andy Fairweather Low, Johnny Lang, Rick Vito, Zak Starkey, Ricky Peterson and Dave Bronze. These are Rock’n’Roll legends alone. We would all pay good money just to see this lot play a set.







But then, coming onto the stage at different times, you get Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, who didn’t want to get off again, but his playing was tastefully superb, adding real Texas bite. The Godfather of the British Blues scene John Mayall gave Peter Green his first big break in his Bluesbreakers in the early Sixties. Steven Tyler of Aerosmith who’s mouth harp and vocal stylings really sets the tone. Aerosmith have been playing Fleetwood Mac songs since their conception, and still do. Christine McVie sings with passion. Noel Gallagher, the youngest of the special guests, acquits himself nobly on three songs, including Howlin’ Wolf’s No Place To Go, done as Fleetwood Mac did back in the day.

That is just CD One.

Things really fire up in the second half, opening with Pete Townshend thumping through Station Man from Fleetwood Mac’s Kiln House album. Neil Finn, himself ex-Fleetwood Mac, takes centre stage for a beautiful version of Man of the World. Quite literally the calm before the storm.

Billy Gibbons and Steven Tyler return to the spotlight for Oh Well Part One before making way for David Gilmour to take over for Oh Well Part Two. A total spell is cast over the audience.

Attempting boldly to follow this is Jonny Lang, who does an admirable version of the Little Willie John Classic Need Your Love So Bad, a staple of early Fleetwood Mac live sets.







The band then cook through Black Magic Woman (who many still believe is written by Santana – wrong.) Jonny Lang and Rick Vito’s guitar battle is breathtaking.

Then the surprise of the night, who arrived unannounced on the day, is Fleetwood Mac founding member Jeremy Spencer joined by Bill Wyman, a founding member of the Rolling Stones. Jeremy Spencer receives the biggest ovation of the night as he gets his slide out to play his party pieces, The Sky Is Crying, followed by I Can’t Hold Out, both Elmore James numbers. The years just drop away.









As the conclusion draws close, out pops Kirk Hammett of Metallica brandishing Peter Green’s old Les Paul Guitar, Greeny. Combined with Billy Gibbons, they rip through The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown.) Dave Gilmour returns for a passionate version of Albatross, dedicated to George Harrison.

As a grand finale, everyone takes to the stage to belt through Elmore James’s Shake Your Money Maker. Fleetwood Mac used to play it every night, and let’s face it, every band worth its salt has played it at some point, bringing the night to a scintillating climax.



Not only was there a top list of artists on the stage, but the top guns didn’t finish on the boards as Glyn Johns was there in the role of producer, and Ross Halfin was on hand to take the photos that adorn the artwork.

Peter Green lived the troubled life of a genius, leaving behind a great legacy. This live set just puts a cherry on the top.







Wherever Peter Green is now, he can look down with great pride on what his good friends have done for him.

Quite rightly, the album, upon release, rode high in the charts worldwide.

If music be the food of love, then play on. (William Shakespeare)

Written with great satisfaction by Mott The Dog from Pattaya’s Darkside.



































