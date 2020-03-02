The best day. Ever.

It was supposed to be a holiday of a lifetime and a gift from a son for a seventieth birthday. However, having a pet dog meant that Ann Marie was unable to leave Sweden.





Almost two years later, the beloved dog has unfortunately died and she, together with husband Soren, is on a belated ten week tour of South East Asia, and of all the days during those ten long weeks, she said the best day was the day she came to Pattaya and visited the children at the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs in Pattaya.

Not only did she visit the children, but she treated everyone to a lunch of fried chicken from KFC, the number one favourite meal for most Thai children.







Loading…







