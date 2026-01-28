Winds of wonder hit Pattaya Beach with International Kite Festival Feb 25 – March 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to welcome one of its most colorful seaside events as the “Pattaya International KITE on the Beach 2026” takes to the skies from February 25 to March 1, 2026.

Visitors and residents are invited to enjoy spectacular kite displays from around the world, transforming Pattaya Beach into a vibrant open-air gallery of movement and color. Kite flying is scheduled daily from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., weather and wind conditions permitting.







Location: Pattaya Beach, in front of Central Pattaya shopping mall

With sea breezes, blue skies, and creative kite designs, the festival promises a fun-filled atmosphere for families, tourists, and photography lovers alike.







































