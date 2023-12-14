Celebrate Christmas at Jamesons – The Irish Pub

Christmas Set Menu
Appetizer
Prawn Cocktails or Creamy Pumpkin Soup
Main Course
Roast Turkey & Honey Ham with stuffing,Yorkshire pudding,
Crispy Roast Potatoes,
Honey Carrots & Bacon Brussels, Cauliflower Cheese & Cranberry sauce & Gravy
or
Honey garlic glazed Salmon Slathered with creamy dill Sauce Topped with Holiday Tapenade, Finished with Pomegranate & lemon juice.
Served with Honey Carrots & Bacon Brussels
Dessert
Traditional Christmas Pudding or Pumpkin Pie
999.- Baht
BOOK NOW!
098-476-9787 – LINE ID – jamesonpattaya
24 December: DINNER (4 p.m. – MIDNIGHT)
25December: LUNCH & DINNER (11a.m. – MIDNIGHT)
Jameson’s is located at 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi A.R.), in front of Nova Park Hotel, Pattaya City, 20150, Thailand. Tel. +66 984 769 787. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 4pm until 11pm. Closed on Mondays. Location: Jameson’s Irish Pub