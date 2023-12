Celebrate the Festive Season at Royal Cliff Pattaya

Indulge in a lavish celebration during the Festive Season at Royal Cliff. Enjoy the numerous festive culinary options and entertainment, including the spectacular fireworks that will make it an unforgettable experience.

๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ ๐—œ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—˜๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ

THB 2,300++ per person l 6:30 – 11:00 PM

At Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Celebrating Christmas at Royal Cliff is a truly enchanting experience. Enjoy an exceptional Christmas Eve with a set dinner featuring Christmas classic dishes at the Royal Grill Room restaurant. Treat yourself to a luxurious 4-course meal, masterfully crafted by our award-winning chef. The festive atmosphere is further enhanced by the melodious sounds of carol singers, promising you a Christmas Eve that will be both memorable and delightful for only THB 2,300++ per person (50% discount for children ages 4-12 years).

๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ ๐—œ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—•๐˜‚๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜

THB 2,300++ per person l 12:00 – 3:00 PM

At Panorama, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Spoil your family and friends with a magnificent feast to celebrate Christmas day on 25 December 2023 by joining Royal Cliffโ€™s phenomenal โ€œChristmas Lunch Buffetโ€ at Panorama restaurant. Look forward to an outstanding selection of festive culinary delights and bountiful treats for only THB 2,300++ per person. An appearance from Santa himself with his bag of goodies along with the hotelโ€™s talented resident musical duo will add a little festive cheer! (50% discount for children ages 4-12 years).

๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿญ ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ ๐—œ ๐—ก๐—ฒ๐˜„ ๐—ฌ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ’๐˜€ ๐—˜๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฎ ๐——๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—•๐˜‚๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜

THB 5,500++ per person l 7:30 PM Onwards

At the poolside of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

As 2023 draws to a close, the Royal Cliff prepares to welcome 2024 with an extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration on 31 December 2023. Come and enjoy a theme party that the whole family can relate and be transported to Princess Peachโ€™s kingdom at the hotel’s new infinity-edged pool. With gourmet buffets, live entertainment, a special corner for children, and a grand fireworks display for THB 5,500++ per person, Royal Cliff ensures you step into 2024 with memories to last a lifetime. (50% discount for children ages 4-12 years).

For more information or to book a table, please contact Royal Cliffโ€™s Guest Relations Department at (+66) 38 250421 Ext. 2037, Email: [email protected] ย or Line ID: @Royalcliff