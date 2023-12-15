Celebrate the Festive Season at Royal Cliff Pattaya

Indulge in a lavish celebration during the Festive Season at Royal Cliff. Enjoy the numerous festive culinary options and entertainment, including the spectacular fireworks that will make it an unforgettable experience.

𝟮𝟰 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗜 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗘𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿

THB 2,300++ per person l 6:30 – 11:00 PM

At Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

https://www.royalcliff.com/news/christmas-eve-set-dinner/

Celebrating Christmas at Royal Cliff is a truly enchanting experience. Enjoy an exceptional Christmas Eve with a set dinner featuring Christmas classic dishes at the Royal Grill Room restaurant. Treat yourself to a luxurious 4-course meal, masterfully crafted by our award-winning chef. The festive atmosphere is further enhanced by the melodious sounds of carol singers, promising you a Christmas Eve that will be both memorable and delightful for only THB 2,300++ per person (50% discount for children ages 4-12 years).

𝟮𝟱 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗜 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗟𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗕𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝘁

THB 2,300++ per person l 12:00 – 3:00 PM

At Panorama, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

https://www.royalcliff.com/news/christmas-lunch-buffet/

Spoil your family and friends with a magnificent feast to celebrate Christmas day on 25 December 2023 by joining Royal Cliff’s phenomenal “Christmas Lunch Buffet” at Panorama restaurant. Look forward to an outstanding selection of festive culinary delights and bountiful treats for only THB 2,300++ per person. An appearance from Santa himself with his bag of goodies along with the hotel’s talented resident musical duo will add a little festive cheer! (50% discount for children ages 4-12 years).

𝟯𝟭 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗜 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿’𝘀 𝗘𝘃𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝘁

THB 5,500++ per person l 7:30 PM Onwards

At the poolside of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

https://www.royalcliff.com/news/princess-peachs-kingdom/

As 2023 draws to a close, the Royal Cliff prepares to welcome 2024 with an extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration on 31 December 2023. Come and enjoy a theme party that the whole family can relate and be transported to Princess Peach’s kingdom at the hotel’s new infinity-edged pool. With gourmet buffets, live entertainment, a special corner for children, and a grand fireworks display for THB 5,500++ per person, Royal Cliff ensures you step into 2024 with memories to last a lifetime. (50% discount for children ages 4-12 years).

————————————————————————————————————————–

For more information or to book a table, please contact Royal Cliff’s Guest Relations Department at (+66) 38 250421 Ext. 2037, Email: [email protected] or Line ID: @Royalcliff





























