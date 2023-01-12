Bromsgrove International School Thailand Prospective Parent Meeting in Chonburi.

Bromsgrove International School (BIST) will host a prospective parent meeting on Friday 20 January 2023 at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G from 13:00 onwards. BIST is a leading British international school with boarding facilities, located in Eastern Bangkok. We are affiliated with the prestigious Bromsgrove School in England (one of the most highly regarded and oldest co-educational boarding and day schools in the UK, established in 1553.)







This event is tailored for prospective parents to find out more about our school and the British National curriculum. At BIST we engage our learners by making learning fun, relevant, memorable and challenging. Our world class boarding provision is fully compliant with the UK based, Boarding Schools’ Association (BSA) standards. Come and meet our Admissions team and see what your child’s education could look like at Bromsgrove.

Contact us for more information or reserve a seat at [email protected] or call 02-821-6886.

Bromsgrove International School Thailand (BIST) provides an outstanding boarding and day school education for students aged 2-18 years.

โรงเรียนนานาชาติบรอมส์โกรฟ ประเทศไทย เป็นโรงเรียนแบบประจำและไปกลับสำหรับนักเรียน ระหว่าง 2-18 ปี

Tel: +66 (0) 2989 4873 Fax: +66 (0) 2989 4094

Website: www.bromsgrove.ac.th Email: [email protected]

























