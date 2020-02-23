JC Lhoste climbs to the top of the podium, beating The Don in a countback

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Thursday, Feb. 20 Pattavia G.C. Stableford

Thursday we ventured out with 11 golfers to Pattavia GC. Another one that’s quite popular with our outlet.





When you consider this used to be an hour plus journey, now the longest part of the trip is getting thru the road works in 3rd Road and Pattaya Klang. It has become very frustrating. Anyway all that aside it’s the Pineapple Plantation.

Arrived in plenty of time, obviously the later tee time meant nothing. I am not sure what their on at that course, but you try and get earlier tee times and they can’t help, but you get there with time up your sleeve and they push you to the tee.

The course was dry as we have grown accustom to, still very little rain in this region and no sign of that changing in the near future. In saying all that this course was in good nic, I have to say that even with the course being so dry it was a surprise to me that there was very little run.

Again the weather was good to us but as the day got longer it did get warmer. We were playing one flight only from the front tees. In the novelty department we were playing holes 4 & 13 in the near pins and both long putts.

We had to go to the countback to sort out the day’s winner. JC Lhoste won the countback and the day beating “The Don” Don Richardson, both golfers returning with 36 points. Third home was that man (not hat man) again Dave (is there any) Maw 1 shot off the pace.







Winners from Pattavia GC

1st JC Lhoste (29) 36 pts.

2nd Don Richardson (21) 36 pts.

3rd Dave Maw (17) 35 pts.

Near pins: #4 Don Richardson & #13 Mashi Kaneta.

Longest first putt: #9 JC Lhoste & #18 Alex Field.

