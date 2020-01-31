Centara Grand Mirage donates over 34,000 baht to Pattaya Orphanage

The Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort donated more than 34,000 baht raised at their Christmas event to the Pattaya Orphanage.





General Manager Denis Thouvard presented the 34,336.75 baht to Pattaya Orphanage President Rev. Fr. Michael Weera Phangrak January 29, as part of the resort’s ongoing effort to show support for the orphanage and the greater Pattaya community.

The money was raised during December’s lighting of the Grand Mirage’s Christmas tree and was part of the resort’s 10th anniversary.

Photo opportunities with the Santa Claus, as well as buying ornaments to decorate the giant tree, plus decorating Christmas desserts were offered for 100 baht each, with hundreds of locals and tourists chipping into to help the charity.

After the donation, Asst. GM Yaree Nealsen and the hotel’s staff joined the activity by handing out toys and treating the children to a sumptuous dinner.