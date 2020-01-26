A different concept for retirement facility in Thailand

Andrew Stocks, managing director of Sunshine Residences, spoke to the Pattaya City Expats Club at their Sunday, January 19, meeting on the topic of “Staying in Thailand even as we get older”. Andrew is a British Born entrepreneur living in Thailand. He started a company called Sunshine International to create retirement residences. Andrew is 49 years of age and has been living in Thailand for a long time. He first started in Pattaya and now lives in Hua Hin where he has become a leading businessman. Andrew is also known for his charity work.







Through a well-organized power point presentation, Andrew laid out a three-prong argument for what he perceives is needed by older expats for suitable residence in Thailand. First, he mentioned that Thailand was a great place to live, reasonably priced and with overall friendly people. His second point was that going back to one’s home country could be unpleasant and for some impossible. His third view was that older people could stay here in Thailand and this was the motivating drive behind his starting Sunshine Residences. Andrew says he offers an alternative to the old world’s usual care or nursing home options for older folks at what he sees to be a much lower price.

As to returning to one’s home country, he said his view was formulated during his charitable work as he has seen older Expats being forced to return home because of sickness, money problems or other circumstances beyond their control. He said he has counseled many who have expressed regret at not being able to fulfill their life’s goals and dreams because of being forced to return to their home country.

The remainder of his talk consisted of describing his Sunshine Residences, with one in the planning stage for Pattaya, the various types of accommodations, and services that they offer. These facilities include hotel rooms, condominium units and pool villas all of which could be bought or rented. A difference from other such facilities is that his are designed with the older Expat in mind as they have nurses available and on call 24 hours a day as well as transportation around and away from the property.

He further extolled the amenities available for residents, whether owner or renter, such as an executive lounge with free coffee, teas and small snacks. Further, he highlighted that each will have a 100-meter pool and fitness center. Also, there is a monthly cocktail party and bi monthly barbecue. Of course, he pointed out there is a maintenance fee to cover the common property and these amenities which apply to owners and renters, but vary in amount dependent upon the size and type of unit, ranging from 9,990 to 15,000 baht per month.

Andrew called upon Ittphuman Tanatchok, managing director of Sunshine Residences, Hua Hin, and Torsten Voigt, chief brand officer for Sunshine Residences, to assist him during the question and answer session. Brochures were also made available containing photos of the types of units, amenities offered, and price ranges for rental or purchase. More information about Sunshine Residences is available at: https://www.sunshine-residences.com.

After the presentation, the MC brought everyone up to date on the upcoming club events and others of interest. This was followed by the Open Forum where questions are asked and answered about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. For more information about the PCEC, visit their website at: www.pcec.club.