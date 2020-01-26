Sawang Boriboon gives auspicious gifts to ‘unlucky’ Chinese-Thais

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation gave away 2,000 lucky gifts for Chinese New Year.

Thais of Chinese heritage filled the Sawang Boriboon’s Naklua headquarters to make merit for the start of the Year of the Rat and try to ward off bad luck they believe comes with being born in the rodent year.







The foundation welcomed the faithful praying to Chinese deities by presenting 2,000 lucky idols, including the Jade Goddess of Mercy, Jade Smiling Buddha and eight-sided coins of Lao Tze.

In addition to those born in the Year of the Rat, those born under the Chinese zodiacs of the rooster, rabbit and horse also believe they are cursed and must engage in the “galo” ceremony to ward off misfortune.

Sawang Boriboon will assist in the ceremony any time until Feb. 2. After that, those unlucky enough to be late will have to wait until the first or 15th of each month at 1 p.m. to realign their fate.