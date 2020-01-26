Wrong-way 15-year-old driver killed by oncoming truck

A junior-high student driving the wrong way on Sukhumvit Road died when he crashed head-on into a 10-wheeled truck.







Jirapat Phumisak, 15, died instantly when the Wuthipanya Rattanakul Co. Isuzu freight truck ran over his head after the ninth-grader’s Honda grazed the oncoming truck and crashed at the U-Turn in front of 700-rai Market Jan. 23.

Driver Somnuk Sommanat, 48, said he was bringing dirt to the 700-Rai Market. He said the boy was driving against traffic and lost control of the bike when he tried to avoid truck.