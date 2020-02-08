Sina Theil sings her way into the hearts of children

Children at the ASEAN Education Center and Drop-In Center under the care of Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) were given a special treat Feb 3, when well-known Irish singer Sina Theil made a return visit to the center to meet with her young fans.





It was almost a year since Sina made her last visit to Pattaya to visit and perform for the children.

Brandishing her favourite guitar, Sina sang her favourites and popular songs which had the children laughing and clapping with joy.

Sina has travelled a long road to stardom. Originally from Germany, she also worked in Spain before moving to Ireland where she studied at the prestigious Music College BIMM. Funding her musical education through busking on the streets of Dublin, she gained invaluable experience and developed her performance skills as the lead singer of a rock group.

Fame and fortune have not spoilt Sina. Deep down in her heart, she has a soft spot for underprivileged children and has become a regular visitor to the HHN where she loves being with the children, singing and dancing with them and giving them her undying love.

At the end of her ‘mini concert’, the children sang new year greeting songs and demonstrated their dancing skills with their now famous Black or White number.

Sina wrote on her Facebook page, “For me music is about two main things: the connection between the artist and audience and about using music to have a positive impact on people’s lives. Today we’re getting the chance to play for the children in the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand “Drop In” centre and later on the “Child Protection and Development Centre”.

It’s a great honour and pleasure to play and sing with these amazing children and we cannot thank Khun Toy and all the volunteers for their relentless work and love for the kids.”

HHNFT Director Radchada (Toy) Chomjinda said, “She amazes me and the children so much.

Although we are further away in a remote area from main Pattaya and in spite of her very short visit here, she gives us time to bring happiness to these children. We are truly thankful, appreciative and are very happy with Sina’s performances at the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC). May God bless her always.”





