Burapa Bike Week returns Feb. 13-15

Burapa Bike Week returns to Pattaya next weekend to cast a “shadow of love” across the city.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and Prasan Nikaji, president of the Burapa Motorcycle Club, announced the Feb. 13-15 event at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium at a Jan. 31 news conference held at Terminal 21.







Among the throngs of people at the press conference were public officials, top regional police, event organizers and hundreds of motorcycle club representatives, many of whom arrived on Harley Davidsons and other big bikes. A classic car show was also put.

Adding to the excitement, the Hooters girls showed off their dancing skills.

The annual non-profit rock and roll festival, bike & car show, now in its 23rd year of helping the community and unifying bike club members from all over the world, again will feature a “ride for peace” themed “Brothers, We Are Together” while the concept for the entire event is “shadow of love”.

This year the event will kick off with a very special opening treat, the very first screening of the movie, “Burapa – Bikers of the East.” The show starts on a large screen at the King’s stage at the upper end of the grounds promptly at 18:00 hrs. Thursday the 13th.

As usual, the three day bike week features big bikes, music, classic cars, tattoo booths, sales of parts and accessories, food and drink stalls, stalls selling hand-made jewelry, top of the line motorcycle parts, proper helmets and eyewear, as well as custom made leather goods and clothing.

The festival takes place at the new stadium on Chaiyapruek Road. Plenty of free parking is available for hundreds of cars and bikes, and it is all free.

Following the festival, on Sunday February 16, several of the professional bands from all over the world will hold a charity concert at The Blue Lagoon in the Village housing estate on Pattaya 3rd Road across from the new hospital.

The concert starts at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. The swimming pool and playground will be open to all who attend, but in order to raise some much needed funds for local charity ‘Take Care Kids’, a 400 baht donation will be required for all who come out for a fun day. Even the band members pay. A great way to meet old and new friends and help out some of the local less fortunate children of Pattaya.