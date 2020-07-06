Pattaya schools for children with special needs are missing students

The restrictions announced in March by the government regarding school had a very big impact of children living with disabilities.







While many school children relished the thought of having an extra-long holiday, for children with disabilities it was for many, a stressful time, for them and also for their families.

Children who are blind, who have special needs and also for young adults living with a disability, all need to be in an environment where they receive the care, therapy and the education they need.

Most welcomed the announcement that schools will reopen on the 1st of July, but several local schools, while they were able to open, did so with a reduced number of students. Mainly due to the drop in financial donations, the schools are doing as best they can.

At the Pattaya School for the Blind only half the regular students have returned. More than fifty youngsters who have multiple disabilities, blindness, as well as autism, learning and mobility disabilities have stayed at home.

The Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs and the Technological College for People with Disabilities also opened with a reduced number of students; this school term there will be just160 college students as opposed to the usual more than two hundred.

At the Father Ray Day Care Center the regular 80 toddlers who attend has been reduced to just twenty each day.

Loading…

Managers at the schools are all hoping that the threat of the Covid-19 coronavirus, plus the financial difficulties many are experiencing, will soon be over and children living with a disability can live the life they need to be living.











