Health workers immunize Pattaya students

By Warapun Jaikusol
You can tell from the little girl’s expression that she is not afraid of the needle at all.

Public-health workers immunized Pattaya schoolkids for a trio of childhood diseases.

Nurse NaanyaJantrakad led her team to Pattaya public schools to administer the DTaP – diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis – vaccine and boosters shots to grade 1 and 7 students.

Registered nurse Naanya Jantrakad from the Diseases Prevention and Control Division, Public Health Office, Pattaya City informs the children that vaccinations protect them from communicable diseases.

DTaP is necessary for all children over age 7 and is administered three times over six months. Booster shots are required every ten years.

Even adults are encouraged to keep up their shots, especially pregnant women.

Allergic reactions are minimal, but some children developed low-grade fevers or localized pain and swelling., which disappear after a couple days.

The public-health department will continue to administer shots at 21 area schools.

As the needle pierces the skin, this boy’s eyes say it all.




“Bring it on”, these fearless kids roll up their sleeves in preparation for the jab.


