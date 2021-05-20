British Council Opens for ‘Future News Worldwide 2021’ Applications

The British Council is now inviting applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students who seek the opportunity to be the representative from Thailand to attend ‘Future News Worldwide 2021’, a prestigious international online conference run by the British Council in partnership with some of the world’s leading media organisations. This year’s conference theme is ‘Climate, COVID-19 and the rise of disinformation: how journalism can best serve a world in crisis’. Successful candidates will get to experience an exclusive workshop and exclusive talks from the most experienced and respected international editors, broadcasters and reporters from world-leading organisations; including Reuters, BBC, and Google News Initiative. The online conference for successful candidates will be held on 14 – 15 July 2021. Those interested can apply from today – 8 June 2021. Find out more about the programme and how to apply www.britishcouncil.org/future-news-worldwide/apply







About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. Last year we reached over 80 million people directly and 791 million people overall including online, and through broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 15 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.























