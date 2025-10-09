Young homeowner fights eviction after paying over 1 million baht in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young man has appealed for justice after his family was forced to leave a house in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, East Pattaya, despite having paid more than one million baht toward its purchase. The house, part of a private housing project, was allegedly mortgaged by the developer and later auctioned off by the Department of Legal Execution.







The case came to light when 24-year-old Suthipong Nanta shared a video on social media showing police and individuals with legal documents at his home. He claimed that his family, who purchased the house for three million baht, had paid 1.5 million baht over several years. Suddenly, a new owner who bought the property at a legal auction demanded they vacate immediately.

Suthipong said his father originally signed the contract and made regular payments from early 2015 until 2020, totaling over one million baht. The family moved in around 2017. In 2020, they learned the house had been mortgaged with a financial institution, leading the father to temporarily stop payments. In 2024, the Department of Legal Execution announced the property for auction.



In 2025, representatives of the new owner demanded that Suthipong and his three younger siblings vacate within three days. Suthipong refused, citing the significant payments already made, and requested that eviction only occur following formal court orders. During the dispute, police mistakenly detained him, assuming he was affiliated with the original developer. He was later released by court order, confirming he had no involvement in the developer’s misconduct.





Currently, Suthipong lives in the house with his three siblings, often having to climb through locked doors, while his parents remain in another province due to stress and threats. “I just want the authorities to talk with us, give us two to three months to gather our belongings and find a new home, as we have many possessions and pets here. We are victims who paid over a million baht and now face eviction,” he said.

The young man has called on relevant agencies to investigate and provide assistance to prevent further hardship to his family.



































