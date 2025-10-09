Travel Pattaya worry-free with real-time live footage on flooding and traffic conditions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Visitors and residents in Pattaya can now travel with confidence, thanks to real-time live footage on flooding and traffic conditions provided by city authorities. This service enables users to check water levels and traffic situations across key areas, helping to plan safe and hassle-free trips.

Access the live footage here: https://liff.line.me/1655268398-0VWZRdqz/live-cctv/CC-012

For emergencies or assistance related to flooding or traffic issues, Pattaya City Hall operates a 24-hour hotline at 1337, ensuring prompt support for everyone.




































