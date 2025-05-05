Young elephant forced to beg on Pattaya streets sparks outcry from locals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers from the Naklua enforcement team responded to public complaints about a mahout (elephant handler) bringing a young elephant onto public roads in Pattaya to solicit food from passersby. The incident, which occurred amid the scorching summer heat, saw the mahout encouraging pedestrians and motorists to buy food for the elephant — a practice widely condemned for both animal welfare and public safety reasons.

Officials promptly issued a warning to the mahout and ordered him to return the elephant, known as “Nong Tangmo,” to its shelter. The case quickly gained attention online, where concerned citizens expressed sympathy for the young elephant and called for stricter enforcement.







Commenters noted that while some mahouts livestream to raise funds for food and care, not every elephant owner has such support, leading to desperate measures. Others questioned the ethics of keeping elephants if owners cannot afford proper care, arguing that elephants should be relocated to proper sanctuaries such as those in Surin Province, where long-term care is guaranteed.

































