Pattaya residents raise alarms over child exploitation as young beggars become common sight on city streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tourist lodged a complaint regarding an alarming scene in Pattaya, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. Children, aged around 2 to 10, were spotted sitting alone on the sidewalks, holding out a single cup, asking for spare change from passing tourists. The sight struck a deep sense of sympathy in onlookers, but at the same time, many suspect that the children were being exploited by their guardians as a means to earn money through their vulnerability.







Following the report, a journalist visited the area near Walking Street and South Pattaya Road. There, they found the children sitting on the sidewalks as described, with cups containing both banknotes and coins — contributions from kind-hearted tourists. In some locations, adults, believed to be the children’s guardians, were seen supervising the begging, some appearing to be between 40 to 60 years old.

Despite numerous government and law enforcement efforts to tackle the issue, the practice of child begging remains widespread and has become a familiar yet deeply troubling sight for Pattaya’s residents. However, for foreign tourists, it creates a negative image of the city, tarnishing its reputation. The ongoing issue highlights the need for more effective solutions and stricter enforcement to eliminate such practices.

































