Young British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after nine days without contact with mother

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai police have confirmed the death of a 22-year-old British man who was found deceased in a hotel room in central Bangkok after losing contact with his mother for nine days, January 22. The case has attracted widespread media attention in the United Kingdom.

Officers from Lumpini Police Station were called to a hotel in the Asok area of Wattana district after hotel staff reported an unresponsive foreign guest. The body of Joshua James Sadler, a British national, was discovered lying on a bed in Room 303.







Police said there were no visible injuries, no signs of a struggle, and no evidence of theft or forced entry inside the room.

A hotel housekeeper told investigators that the guest had failed to check out as scheduled. After receiving no response when knocking on the door, staff used a master key to enter the room, where Sadler was found unconscious. Emergency services were then notified.

Investigators later learned that Sadler had spoken with his mother in the UK on January 12, telling her that he had arrived at the hotel and planned to go out for food. That was the last time she heard from him.



Sadler was due to return to the United Kingdom on January 19, with an expected arrival in London on January 20. When he failed to board his flight and could not be contacted, his family became increasingly concerned.

On January 21, Sadler’s mother posted on social media confirming that her son had been found but had passed away, and that the family was making arrangements to repatriate his body to the UK.

The death has become major news in Britain, prompting coordination between UK authorities and Thai officials during the search. Thai police said the cause of death is pending further examination, and the investigation remains ongoing. (Photo from Khao Sod)



































