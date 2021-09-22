Wuthisak Rermkijakarn reappointed as Pattaya deputy mayor

Former Pattaya Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn is back in office again after being appointed to replace Ronakit Ekasingh, who retired due to medical reasons.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome issued orders allowing Ronakit to retire with benefits after he fell seriously ill and was unable to continue work for the foreseeable future, and the appointment of Wuthisak, whose term expired in 2016.







Wuthisak served for years under former Mayor Itthiphol Kunplome. But Itthiphol, his deputies and the entire city council were replaced by the junta in 2016 after their elected terms expired.

A new Pattaya election was expected this year, but was postponed indefinitely by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former junta leader who appointed Sonthaya and what’s left of the lame duck city council.

Wuthisak said he’s aware his term may not last long – elections are expected “sometime” in 2022 – but he’s ready to get to work now.

He said five years away won’t be a problem and that he agreed to resume work to solve problems and take care of people.



























